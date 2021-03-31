UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in fatal January shooting

UPDATE POSTED 2:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives with the Lexington Police Department located and arrested 19-year-old, Juanyah J. Clay, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Clay was charged with Murder, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Trafficking Marijuana with Firearm, and Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st with Firearm. He was named Monday as a suspect in the Jan. 30, 2021 shooting death of Bryan Greene.

Clay is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE POSTED 12:30 P.M. MONDAY, MARCH 29, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives with the Lexington Police Department have identified 19-year-old, Juanyah J. Clay, as the suspect in the Alumni Drive homicide investigation.

A warrant for murder has been issued for Clay, police said.

Anyone with information about Clay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

UPDATE POSTED 1:30 P.M. SUNDAY, JAN. 30, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in his apartment in Lexington.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 30, Lexington Police officers officers were dispatched to Eastridge Apartments located at 2800 Alumni Drive. Officers found a man dead inside apartment 503, according to police and Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Bryan D. Greene.

Lexington Police have no suspect information to release at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 10 P.M. SATURDAY, Jan. 29, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man in his 20s was shot and killed Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to 2800 block of Alumni Drive after reports of “suspicious circumstances.”

When police arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot. The Fayette County Coroner’s office responded and more information about the victim’s identity is expected after his family is notified.

Officers also say it appears there was some sort of struggle before the shooting and police believe the victim was a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

Anyone with any information is to call the Lexington Police Department or submit a tip 24/7 with Bluegrass Crimestoppers.