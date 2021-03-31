Downtown Corbin’s “Colonel Fest” set for April

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Downtown Corbin will host the city’s newest festival in April, celebrating Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders.
Colonel Fest will take place Saturday, April 24 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Main Street. According to the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the family event is free and will showcase a number of activities and contests.
A Colonel Sanders Chautuaqua performance will take place at 1 P.M. at Sanders Park, followed by a chicken costume contest at 3 P.M. Anyone can dress up and enter to win.
Kids ages 6-12 can participate in an ice cream and chicken nugget eating contest. Pre-registration is required. The deadline to enter is April 16. Registration forms can be picked up at Sweeties Ice Cream, or you can register online HERE. The contest will begin at 2 P.M. at Colonels Alley, beside Sanders Park. The first to finish wins.
Other events include a secret recipe fried chicken contest, egg toss, Finger Lickin Chicken run and a Colonel Sanders look alike contest.
Tourism officials say all CDC guidelines will be followed.
Colonel Fest is sponsored by Downtown Corbin and the KY Humanities.
For the latest updates on Colonel Fest, click HERE.
