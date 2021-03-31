2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16: Day One

Four teams punched their ticket to the next round of the tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – After a one-year hiatus due the pandemic, the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 has returned. On Wednesday, the road to a state title began for eight teams. Finally, high school basketball fans were able to file into Rupp Arena to watch the best high school basketball teams battle for a title.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlights from all of the action on day one.