Winchester, Lexington residents get ag appointments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed David Wallace and Dr. Mark Lynn as members of the Kentucky State Fair Board.
- David Wallace of Verona is the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank. He replaces Dr. Mark Lynn, who has resigned. Mr. Wallace will serve for a term expiring May 10, 2021.
- Dr. Mark Lynn of Louisville is an optometrist and a businessman. He fills a new seat created by House Bill 518. Dr. Lynn will serve for a term expiring March 30, 2022.
— Appointed several Kentuckians to the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board.
- Dr. Bob Pearce of Lexington is a faculty member at the University of Kentucky. His appointment fills a vacancy on the board. Dr. Pearce will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending October 31, 2021.
- Dr. Dan Strunk of Bowling Green is a faculty member at Western Kentucky University. His appointment fills a vacancy on the board. Dr. Strunk will serve for a term expiring October 31, 2023.
- Merion Haskins of Campbellsville is a hemp grower. Mr. Haskins is reappointed to a term expiring October 31, 2023.
- Eddie Melton of Louisville is a farmer and serves as First Vice President of Kentucky Farm Bureau. Mr. Melton is reappointed to a term expiring October 31, 2023.
- Bill Peterson of Loretto is a hemp processor. His appointment fills a vacancy on the board. Mr. Peterson will serve for term expiring October 31, 2024.
- Dr. Tony Brannon of Murray is the Dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University. Dr. Brannon is reappointed to a term expiring October 31, 2024.
- Tom Hutchens of Winchester is a farmer. Mr. Hutchens is reappointed to a term expiring October 31, 2024.
- Katie Moyer of Dawson Springs is a hemp processor and secretary of the Kentucky Hemp Association. Ms. Moyer is reappointed to a term expiring October 31, 2024.
