UK taking vaccines on the road to colleges, Toyota

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the next two weeks, the University of Kentucky plans to further expand its services across the Commonwealth to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to more than 20 partner locations, including nine college campuses.
With 11 current partner locations, the expansion will allow UK to make people safer and communities healthier.
“This university serves the entire Commonwealth,” said Joe Monroe, chief of the UK Police Department. “On average, we administer 4,000 vaccines per day at our Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, but we hope to more than double that number with these additional locations.”
Free COVID-19 testing is also offered at these vaccine locations, he said, to put people at ease if they experience side effects after receiving their shot.
“We’re especially grateful for our partnerships with the state and Wild Health, who have been instrumental in our efforts to vaccinate and test as many people as possible,” said Monroe.
New COVID-19 vaccine and testing locations are below. Dates and times are added regularly, so continue checking those links to find a time that works with an individual schedule.
Additionally, all members of the community can utilize these locations, including those on college campuses, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or test.
Bellarmine University
Frazier Hall, 2001 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205
https://communityvaccine.as.me/bellarmineuniversity
Berea College
313 N Main Street, Berea, KY 40404
https://communityvaccine.as.me/bereacollege
Centre College
Norton Center for the Arts, 300 S. College St, Danville, KY 40422
https://communityvaccine.as.me/centrecollege
Eastern Kentucky University
Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Drive. Richmond, KY 40475
https://communityvaccine.as.me/easternkentuckyuniversity
Georgetown College
George H.W. Bush Recreation Center, 400 East College St., Georgetown, KY 40324
https://communityvaccine.as.me/georgetowncollege
Keeneland
Keeneland Entertainment Center and Keene Barn, 3415 Entertainment Court, Lexington, KY 40510
https://communityvaccine.as.me/keeneland
Kentucky State University
William Exum Center, 101 University Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601
https://communityvaccine.as.me/kentuckystateuniversity
Spalding University
812 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY, 40203
https://communityvaccine.as.me/spaldinguniversity
Sullivan University
3101 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205
https://communityvaccine.as.me/sullivanuniversity
Toyota Campus
TMMK Fitness – 1001 Cherry Blossom Way, Georgetown, KY 40324
https://communityvaccine.as.me/toyota
Western Kentucky University
Diddle Arena, 1605 Avenue of Champions, Bowling Green, KY 42101