UK taking vaccines on the road to colleges, Toyota

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the next two weeks, the University of Kentucky plans to further expand its services across the Commonwealth to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to more than 20 partner locations, including nine college campuses.

With 11 current partner locations, the expansion will allow UK to make people safer and communities healthier.

“This university serves the entire Commonwealth,” said Joe Monroe, chief of the UK Police Department. “On average, we administer 4,000 vaccines per day at our Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, but we hope to more than double that number with these additional locations.”

Free COVID-19 testing is also offered at these vaccine locations, he said, to put people at ease if they experience side effects after receiving their shot.

“We’re especially grateful for our partnerships with the state and Wild Health, who have been instrumental in our efforts to vaccinate and test as many people as possible,” said Monroe.

New COVID-19 vaccine and testing locations are below. Dates and times are added regularly, so continue checking those links to find a time that works with an individual schedule.

Additionally, all members of the community can utilize these locations, including those on college campuses, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or test.

Bellarmine University

Frazier Hall, 2001 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205

https://communityvaccine.as.me/bellarmineuniversity

Berea College

313 N Main Street, Berea, KY 40404

https://communityvaccine.as.me/bereacollege

Centre College

Norton Center for the Arts, 300 S. College St, Danville, KY 40422

https://communityvaccine.as.me/centrecollege

Eastern Kentucky University

Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Drive. Richmond, KY 40475

https://communityvaccine.as.me/easternkentuckyuniversity

Georgetown College

George H.W. Bush Recreation Center, 400 East College St., Georgetown, KY 40324

https://communityvaccine.as.me/georgetowncollege

Keeneland

Keeneland Entertainment Center and Keene Barn, 3415 Entertainment Court, Lexington, KY 40510

https://communityvaccine.as.me/keeneland

Kentucky State University

William Exum Center, 101 University Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601

https://communityvaccine.as.me/kentuckystateuniversity

Spalding University

812 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY, 40203

https://communityvaccine.as.me/spaldinguniversity

Sullivan University

3101 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205

https://communityvaccine.as.me/sullivanuniversity

Toyota Campus

TMMK Fitness – 1001 Cherry Blossom Way, Georgetown, KY 40324

https://communityvaccine.as.me/toyota

Western Kentucky University

Diddle Arena, 1605 Avenue of Champions, Bowling Green, KY 42101

https://communityvaccine.as.me/westernkentuckyuniversity