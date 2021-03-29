UPDATE: Shelbyville man identified as body found on farm

UPDATE POSTED 3 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 2021
NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, an autopsy was conducted on the unidentified man whose body was found Monday on a farm in New Castle.
The subject was identified as 56-year-old Harold Cox from Shelbyville.
At this time no foul play suspected, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 5.
ORIGINAL STORY POST 4 P.M. MONDAY, MARCH 29, 2021
NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man found Monday morning on his farm.
According to the KSP. troopers were called at about 11:40 after his body was found in New Castle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.
An autopsy is pending. Kentucky State Police Post 5 detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.