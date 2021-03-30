State closing Cane Creek bridge on KY 599 in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the bridge over Cane Creek on KY 599 in Powell County after an annual inspection discovered significant deterioration of the structure.

The one-lane bridge is located at milepoint 0.9, at the intersection with KY 615 near Bowen. It was built in 1950, has a posted 3-ton weight limit, and is considered structurally deficient with a sufficiency rating of 14.6.

Approximately 150 vehicles per day use this section of KY 599, which connects KY 613 and KY 615 just north of the Mountain Parkway.

Drivers can use KY 11/KY 15, KY 1184, and KY 615 through Rosslyn as a detour route. Barricades will be in place to block traffic on the closed bridge.

Information on Kentucky bridges is available at the Transportation Cabinet’s online DataMart at https://datamart.kytc.ky.gov/ under the “Bridges” tab. Specific information about any bridge in the state is available on a county-by-county basis.

The KY 599 Cane Creek bridge was already scheduled for replacement through the Bridging Kentucky initiative. A construction contract has been awarded and work on the replacement will begin later this year. Utility relocation is required before construction on the new span can begin. More information on that program is available at http://www.bridgingkentucky.com.