Regal Cinemas to reopen in Lexington on May 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Regal Cinemas in Hamburg in Lexington is scheduled to reopen May 7, 2021, according to the movie theater company.
Regal will begin reopening select theaters this Friday, April 2, and continue to reopen other theaters in the coming weeks, according to the company.
Regal Cinemas have been closed for six months due to the pandemic, impacting 40,000 employees, according to the company.
There will be limited seating capacity, a reduced concession menu and other safety protocols in place in accordance with local and state guidelines at the respective theaters.
Regal Cinemas is the nation’s second largest movie theater chain.
