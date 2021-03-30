Old Friends to resume tours Thursday

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Old Friends in Georgetown is set to resume tours for the season beginning Thursday, April 1.
According to the nonprofit, which cares for over 200 retired racehorses, tours will be available Thursdays-Sundays by reservation only.
- Advertisement -
In order to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines, Old Friends will offer socially distanced, outdoor guided tour experiences. Those who cancel within 24 hours of tour time will be able to receive a full refund.
According to the nonprofit, there are no public restrooms and children under 10 cannot be accommodated.
You can read more information about the tours and booking HERE.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.