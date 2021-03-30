Official Statement from EdChoice KY President Charles Leis on Final Passage of HB 563

Frankfort, Ky. (March 29, 2021) — EdChoice KY President Charles Leis released the following statement on final passage of House Bill 563:

“Today, Kentucky legislators told families across the Commonwealth ‘we hear you and are going to work with you to give your kids all the opportunity they need to succeed in the classroom.’

With passage of House Bill 563, our Commonwealth joins each of our neighboring states in ensuring more students, no matter their income level, have choice and freedom in education.

We are incredibly grateful to bill sponsor Majority Whip Chad McCoy, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, House and Senate leadership, and several legislators who worked diligently throughout the session to put students first and give school choice a chance.

This historic win for Kentucky students would not have been possible without the work of many throughout the years—from bill sponsors and cosponsors to families and educators. We’d also like to give special thanks to Rep. Bam Carney, who has been an unwavering advocate for school choice in Kentucky and without whom we would not be where we are today.

We’re excited to watch Kentucky students and their families utilize Education Opportunity Accounts to find success in the classroom, whether in a public or nonpublic school. When parents choose, Kentucky students win!”