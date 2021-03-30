Lexington PD investigating after police cruiser struck 19-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.
Around 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, officers responded to the Garden Springs area for a welfare check. A social worker called E911 and stated that the 19-year-old male individual was having a mental crisis. The individual was making verbal threats by phone to harm his case worker.
When officers arrived the individual began making threats toward the officers while holding a knife. He then fled on foot. Officers initiated a foot pursuit. While fleeing, the individual ran into the roadway and was struck by another officer arriving on the scene. Officers immediately requested an ambulance. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be placed in Emergency Detention for his mental crisis.
According to policy the officer who struck the individual has completed Critical Incident testing.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate this incident.