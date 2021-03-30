Lexington PD investigating after police cruiser struck 19-year-old

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
89

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.

Around 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, officers responded to the Garden Springs area for a welfare check. A social worker called E911 and stated that the 19-year-old male individual was having a mental crisis.  The individual was making verbal threats by phone to harm his case worker.

- Advertisement -

When officers arrived the individual began making threats toward the officers while holding a knife. He then fled on foot. Officers initiated a foot pursuit. While fleeing, the individual ran into the roadway and was struck by another officer arriving on the scene. Officers immediately requested an ambulance. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be placed in Emergency Detention for his mental crisis.

According to policy the officer who struck the individual has completed Critical Incident testing.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate this incident.

 

Previous articleVOTES NEEDED: Lexington therapy dog in running for 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Award
Next articleRegal Cinemas to reopen in Lexington on May 7
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com