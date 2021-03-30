Final night of Girls’ Region Title games

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Headed into Tuesday night, there were only a handful of KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen spots left to be earned. For local teams, the 8th and 10th Region championship were on the line. Anderson County taking on Spencer County in the 8th Region plus Montgomery County taking on Bishop Brossart in the 10th Region Championship.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlights from both games.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 53, Spencer Co. 23

Apollo 52, Meade Co. 37

Bishop Brossart 61, Montgomery Co. 47