Covington Police officer and suspect shot in exchange of gunfire

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Covington Police officer and suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries during an exchange of gunfire Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say around 6:18 p.m., Covington dispatch received a call from a local restaurant that a man had pulled out a gun and pointed it toward employees in the business. KSP says the caller indicated the man had left the area and gave a vehicle description.
KSP says a Covington Police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on West 4th Street as the vehicle was crossing from Covington into Newport.
State Police say its preliminary investigation shows the suspect stopped his vehicle and gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the officer. The officer and suspect were both hit by gunfire, according to KSP.
Investigators say the officer and suspect were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. The wounded officer’s name wasn’t released.
The investigation is being led by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team, which investigates all officer-involved shootings in Kentucky. In this particular incident, the KSP Dry Ridge Post is also aiding in the investigation.
