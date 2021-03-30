Boys’ Sweet 16 returns to Rupp Arena on Wednesday

Wednesday’s opening game will be the first Boys’ Sweet 16® game played since Trinity (Lou.) defeated Scott County, 50-40, in the championship game on March 10, 2019

(KHSAA) – The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16® presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine makes its return to Rupp Arena on Wednesday afternoon when Knott County Central squares off against Elizabethtown at 11 a.m. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the 2020 state tournament, Wednesday’s opening game will be the first Boys’ Sweet 16® game played since Trinity (Lou.) defeated Scott County, 50-40, in the championship game on March 10, 2019.

Fans can follow all the action through live webcasts at KHSAA.tv or listen to the games online at KHSAA.net. The games will also be carried statewide across 46 stations through the Kentucky Utilities/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen® Radio Network, with the championship game airing locally in Lexington on iHeart Media’s The Bull ICONS 98.5 FM.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions in place in conjunction with the current Governor’s orders and Department for Public Health guidelines, seating is limited and online purchases are sold in sets of 2 to 6 seats (https://khsaa.org/sweet-sixteen-ticket-sales/). Those in attendance will be required to properly wear face coverings, over the nose and mouth, throughout their stay at Rupp Arena.

All 15 games of the Boys’ Sweet 16® will be webcast live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/), with subscription plans available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription, priced less than the cost of admission to a state championship event, entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations. Viewers who subscribe for the Boys’ Sweet 16® will also be able to watch all 15 games of the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16® (April 7-10) while their monthly subscription is active.

A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through KHSAA.net and Mixlr (http://mixlr.com/khsaa/), which has a corresponding app available for iOS and Android devices. In addition, a list of affiliate stations carrying the Kentucky Utilities/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen® Radio Network broadcast can be found online at: https://bit.ly/3u83K5a

2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedics
Tickets – https://khsaa.org/sweet-sixteen-ticket-sales/
Tournament Program – https://bit.ly/3m1YblV
Webcasts – http://khsaa.tv/
Audio broadcasts – http://mixlr.com/khsaa/events/
Live stats – http://bit.ly/2HpUZOq

Wednesday, March 31 (1st Round)
11 a.m. – Knott County Central vs. Elizabethtown
2 p.m. – Bowling Green vs. University Heights
5 p.m. – Madison Central vs. Ballard
8 p.m. – George Rogers Clark vs. Oldham County

Thursday, April 1 (1st Round)
11 a.m. – Muhlenberg Co. vs. Highlands
2 p.m. – Bullitt East vs. McCracken County
5 p.m. – Boyle County vs. Paintsville
8 p.m. – Knox Central vs. Ashland Blazer

Friday, April 2 (Quarterfinals)
11 a.m. – Region 14/5 vs. Region 10/8
2 p.m. – Region 11/7 vs. Region 4/2
5 p.m. – Region 12/15 vs. Region 13/16
8 p.m. – Region 6/1 vs. Region 3/9

Saturday, April 3 (Semifinals/Championship)
11 a.m. – Semifinal #1
2 p.m. – Semifinal #2
8 p.m. – Championship

