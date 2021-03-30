3 Elizabethtown lawyers nominated for Hardin judgeship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., has named three nominees to fill the vacant judgeship for Hardin County District Court.

Hardin makes up the 9th Judicial District and the vacancy is in the district’s Division 1.

The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Ferrell Adkins, Donald Curtis Jones and Deborah Lewis (D.Dee) Shaw, all of Elizabethtown.

They all received their juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Adkins is in private practice and previously served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Hardin County.

Jones serves as a prosecutor for the Hardin County Attorney’s Office and is a directing attorney for the office, managing other attorneys.

Shaw served as the city attorney for Elizabethtown for 34 years, leaving the office in December 2020. She previously worked as an assistant county attorney for Hardin County.

The judicial seat became vacant when Judge John David Simcoe was appointed to fill the vacancy in Hardin County Circuit Court as of Jan. 29.

District Court

District Court judges handle juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, probate of wills, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, small claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and cases relating to domestic violence and abuse.

Judicial Nominating Commission

The Judicial Nominating Commission helps fill judicial vacancies by appointment when a vacancy occurs outside of the election cycle. The Kentucky Constitution established the JNC. Ky. Const. § 118; SCR 6.000, et seq.

Judicial Nominating Process

When a judicial vacancy occurs, the executive secretary of the JNC publishes a notice of vacancy in the judicial circuit or the judicial district affected. Attorneys may recommend someone or nominate themselves.

The names of the applicants are not released. Once nominations occur, the individuals interested in the position return a questionnaire to the Office of the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Minton then meets with the Judicial Nominating Commission to choose three nominees. Because the Kentucky Constitution requires that three names be submitted to the governor, in some cases the commission submits an attorney’s name even though the attorney did not apply.

A letter naming the three nominees is sent to the governor for review. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement and his office makes the announcement.

Makeup of the Judicial Nominating Commission

The commission has seven members. The membership is comprised of the chief justice of Kentucky (who also serves as chair), two lawyers elected by all the lawyers in their circuit/district and four Kentucky citizens who are appointed by the governor.

The four citizens appointed by the governor must equally represent the two major political parties, so two must be Democrats and two must be Republicans. It is the responsibility of the commission to submit a list of three names to the governor and the governor must appoint a judge from this list of three.

