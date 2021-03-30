20-month-old dies in house fire, foul play not suspected

COLUMBIA, Ky. – A 20-month-old boy died and an 11-year-old girl received severe burns in a deadly house fire early Monday in Adair County.
The Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating, but they say foul play is not suspected.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 was contacted by Adair County 911 at about 5:20 a.m. Monday about the fire on Slick Rock West Road. Det. B.J. Burton determined three people were in the building when it caught fire.
According to the KSP, 61-year-old Ruby Stotts was able to make it out and was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital. The 11-year-old received severe burns and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
The 20-month-old boy was found inside the residence and pronounced dead by the Adair County Coroner.
At this time, the exact cause of this fire is unknown however foul play is not suspected, the KSP said.
Det. Burton was assisted at the scene by Trooper Mike Woodrum, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, Adair County Fire Department, Adair County EMS, and The State Fire Marshall’s Office.