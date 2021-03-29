Woman dies in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, KY. (WTVQ) – A 61-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a culvert Sunday evening in Pike County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Connie Hatfield, of Hardy, was driving a 2015 Chrysler passenger car on Forrest Hills Road in the Belfry community in Pike County when the car left the road at about 7:30 p.m.

Troopers said the car entered a culvert over an embankment. Hatfield was taken to Tug Valley ARH where she was later pronounced dead.

Trooper Braxton Whitmore is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.