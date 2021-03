NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man found Monday morning on his farm.

According to the KSP. troopers were called at about 11:40 after his body was found in New Castle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

An autopsy is pending. Kentucky State Police Post 5 detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.