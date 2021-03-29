New Appalachian task force to address gender inequality

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Women’s History Month comes to an end, the Mayor of Morehead announced the creation of a task force that will focus on gender equality in the Appalachian region.

During a press conference Monday, Laura White-Brown, Morehead’s first woman mayor, described her own obstacles and shared history of women who paved the way.

Brown also talked about a personal reason for the newly created task force. She said she recently was sexually threatened. She said the threats were “vulgar, degrading and violent.”

“I was able, and still am able, as you can see today, to address these threats from a position of power and privilege that sadly isn’t enjoyed by most women in Morehead or across the United States,” Brown said.

Brown said the task force will focus on gender equality in pay, access to education and child care.

She said all 13 states that make up the Appalachian region will be represented.