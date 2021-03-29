Meijer expands COVID vaccine to Kentucky pharmacies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In an effort to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Midwest retailer Meijer has now been identified by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program as a partner to directly receive and administer doses of the vaccine in all the Midwest states it serves, recently adding Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky.

This expansion will allow the retailer to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week through clinics held at each of its stores throughout its six-state footprint, as well as offsite clinics. Meijer had previously been named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

“Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Whether our team members and pharmacists are working with local organizations, coordinating offsite events or hosting large in-store clinics, we’re proud to continue our efforts as a federal retail pharmacy partner in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky as we expand access to these critical vaccines and defeat this pandemic.”

This week alone, Meijer will conduct more than 950 clinics, both large and small scale, in its stores throughout the Midwest. This is in addition to supporting FEMA at the Mass Vaccination Clinics being held at Ford Field in Detroit and numerous offsite clinics with different partners.

To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer, simply text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register. Meijer has registered more than 2 million people to receive the vaccine since it launched its registration system in January.

The link will include three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in. As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

Meijer was previously named a federal retail partner in the states of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. To date, the retailer has conducted more than 3,000 vaccine clinics large and small, administering 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our pharmacy teams have been working diligently to vaccinate as many people as possible since doses have become available,” Meijer Pharmacy Vice President Jason Beauch said. “Expanding the partnership with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program makes our job even easier because now we’ll be able to reach even more people interested in receiving this vaccine.”

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics.