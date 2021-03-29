Man killed when pickup crashes into parked semi trailer

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 53-year-old Carlisle, Ky., man died Monday when his pickup crashed into a parked semi trailer in Fleming County.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Michael Edward Jackson was driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup east on KY 32 when he crossed the roadway and struck a parked semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis.
Kentucky State Police was assisted by Fleming County Sheriff’s Department and Fleming County EMS. This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.