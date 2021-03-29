VOTES NEEDED: Matilda in running for 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A central Kentucky dog who helps abused and neglected children is in the running for a 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Award and an appearance on the Hallmark Channel.

Matilda is a 4-year-old lab/golden retriever mix who works for CASA of Lexington, an organization that provides volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children in the family court system.

Matilda is the only certified facility dog in the state. She has traveled all over Kentucky to visit children and help them through difficult experiences.

Matilda helps children calm down and open up about abusive experiences they have had. She can also go with them when they have to undergo an examination for sexual abuse, or if they have to testify against a perpetrator in court.

“One of the most valued qualities of Matilda is the unconditional love and attention that she gives to the children with whom she interacts,” said Liz Noffsinger, CASA Canine Handler.

“Matilda has uncanny instincts when working with children. She seems to know just what they need. If they need calm, she is calm. If they need play, she is playful. She’s a wonderful ice breaker when getting to know the children that we work with.”

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards searches out and recognizes dogs who do extraordinary things in seven different categories.

Matilda is competing in the Therapy Dogs category, which requires all nominees to be credentialed. Matilda was trained and is certified through Canine Companions for Independence.

The public can vote in the competition through May 6 at herodogawards.org. To visit Matilda’s voting page, you can go to bit.ly/matildaherodog.

After voting concludes, the winners will be honored on the Hallmark Channel’s nationwide broadcast of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in October.

“CASA of Lexington and Matilda are known around the state and we have lots of friends who are helping cast votes for her every day,” said Melynda Jamison, CASA of Lexington Executive Director.

“If everyone who hears about Matilda takes five seconds to vote for her, I’m confident she can win. Then the whole nation can learn about the amazing work she does right here in Kentucky.”