Blue Grass Airport latest to add BAF air quality system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Blue Grass Airport is the latest regional business to add the clean air system produced by Big Ass Fans.

Among others, the airport joins fellow CAS customers Toyota, Tiffany & Co., Orangetheory Fitness, lululemon, and Carnegie Mellon University in installing BAF’s air disinfection technology to ensure a safer, healthier space for staff and patrons.

Proven to significantly and safely reduce aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 from the air and mitigate infection risk, the system delivers better air quality to occupied spaces with a focus on air disinfection and deactivation of pathogens, viruses, bacteria, and other harmful particulates.

“This latest Big Ass Fans product is a welcome addition to our terminal facility,” said Eric Frankl, executive director at Blue Grass Airport. “Given the continuing global pandemic, we want to assure our passengers that we are doing what we can to provide a safe and clean environment. This fan, with its latest disinfecting technology, makes that possible. We are so fortunate and proud to have a company as innovative as Big Ass Fans in our own backyard.”

“Alongside Big Ass Fans’ extensive internal research and development of Clean Air System, our work with independent labs allows us to quantify and verify the reduction of harmful viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and other pathogens,” said Lennie Rhoades, CEO Big Ass Fans. “These third-party results give our customers confidence Clean Air System will keep their people and businesses safer, and seeing it serve our immediate community and those who visit Lexington is extra special.”