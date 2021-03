JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On April 1st, Jessamine County Health Department wants you to pick out something blue to wear for a good cause.

The month of April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On Thursday, the health department is asking people to spread awareness and wear the color blue.

Pictures on social media are also being encouraged using #childabusepreventionmonth.