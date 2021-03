GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Around 1 pm on Sunday, Georgetown Police were notified of a large black bus that got stuck on a roadway on S Broadway.

From the picture posted by the department, it appears that the large bus was driving up a small incline into a parking lot when it got stuck half way up.

- Advertisement -

Georgetown Police department were able to assist after closing off the roadway for a short time.

The roadway is now open.