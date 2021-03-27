Rally of remembrance and solidarity against Asian hate held downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – A rally of remembrance and solidarity against Asian hate in the US was held in downtown Lexington on Saturday.

People gathered outside the courthouse to remember during the Atlanta shooting and to stand up against Asian hate.

Attendees from Lexington’s Asian community say tensions have been high long before the Atlanta shooting last week, and rhetoric at the start of the pandemic didn’t help either.

“We all known how people talk about the Coronavirus or china virus or kong-flu. I know in the past year alone there were over 3800 hate crimes against Asian Americans so the Atlanta shooting I would say is really a tipping point,” explains Wang.

Multiple social groups and city officials were also present at the rally to spread awareness, and Lexington is not alone.

It was one of dozens of cities across the country participating in the national call to end Asian hate.