Mother of Crystal Rogers sends battle cry with rally in hopes of seeing her grandson

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS 11) – It’s been a years-long battle for Sherry Ballard as she fights for visitation rights to see her grandson.

She's the mother of Crystal Rogers, the woman that has been missing from the Bardstown area for nearly six years.

Friends, family and those she’s never met rallied in support of Ballard on Saturday, a month after a Nelson County judge denied her visitation. The judge said there was significant hostility between the Ballard family and Brooks Houck, the father of Ballard’s grandson.

Ballard said the court backed her into a corner and said she deserves the right to see her grandson.

“[I want] to let people know that grandparents do need rights to their grandchildren,” Ballard said. “There’s more grandparents raising their grandchildren than ever before. I think something needs to be done about that and I deserve to see my grandchild.”

Houck is the primary guardian of the child and is also the main suspect in Rogers’ disappearance even though no charges have been filed against him.