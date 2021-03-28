Flood relief festival in Morehead raised money for victims of flood damage

MOREHEAD, Ky (WTVQ) – All day long, the Rocking around the Mountain: Appalachian Flood Relief Festival showcased talent from around the state to try and raise 20,000 dollars for victims of flooding.

If they accomplish their 20,000 dollar goal by the end of the month, 40 families would get 500 dollars a piece.

Money that would go a long way for people who’s homes need a major clean up from flood damage.

A handful of artists are performing tonight to pay it forward.

Most are artists and bands from around the state.

Organizers have kept the concert socially distanced by having the event outside with spread out tables and grass space to sit at.

While the concert was free, they asked that people show their support by giving a monetary donation.

Donated cleaning supplies were also encouraged and accepted.

Organizer, Austin Shuck who at one time in his life dealt with flood damage himself says every little bit helps.

“In 2012 my house was hit by a tornado and because of that it’s just really important for me to provide that platform for people who understand that people need help the government will be there for you but only to an extent so it’s really important for people to show up,” says Shuck.

If you couldn’t make it to the festival on Saturday, donations will be taken until the end of the month online.

You can donate to the cause here.