24-year-old man accused of stabbing woman to death in her Lvingston house

By
Wililam Griffin
Photo of Claude Brown.

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – State police say a woman was stabbed to death in her house Saturday afternoon.

According to the investigation, Livingston Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to check in after reports of a disturbance at a house on Lola Road near Smithland.

When they got there they say 56-year-old Karla Haley was unresponsive with several stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, but she died from her injuries they say.

State police say 24-year-old Claude Brown is accused of coming into her house and fighting with her then stabbing her.

Police say he was arrested and charged with murder and burglary.