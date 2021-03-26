UPDATE: Man Indicted for murder in July 3 fatal crash

UPDATE POSTED 6 p.m. FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 35-year-old Lexington man has been indicted for murder in connection with a July 3, 2020 crash that killed a woman.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit obtained the indictment against 35-year-old Cornell Thomas for his role in the accident in which 50-year-ld Tammy Botkin was killed.

Thomas is currently lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JULY 3, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Leestown Road Friday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, July 3, police and fire department units were dispatched to an injury collision and vehicle fire on Leestown Road at Boiling Springs Drive. The preliminary investigation found that an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on inbound Leestown struck a car turning from Boiling Springs to outbound Leestown.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 50-year-old Tammy Botkin.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man, attempted to flee the scene on foot. He was apprehended by officers and transported to a hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital, the driver faces a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid.

The Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Additional charges may be possible.