Traffic delays on KY 344 in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. – Motorists should expect traffic impacts on KY 344 in western Lewis County next week for drainage pipe replacements.

Beginning Monday, March 29, crews will be working on KY 344 east of the Fleming line between Prader Road and the Beechy Creek-Oak Ridge roads area (mile markers 2 to 5). Traffic will be one lane controlled by flaggers, with delays likely where crews are working. Motorists should plan travel accordingly.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.