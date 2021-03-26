Thursday night Region Basketball Tournament action: 3-25-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – If you are a high school basketball team in Kentucky and you are still playing right now, then you’ve done something right. The vast majority of region tournaments are entering their semifinal rounds. On Thursday, two teams from the 11th Region punched their ticket to the region title game. Dunbar and Frederick Douglass faced off in an instant classic.
The 10th Region Girls Tournament just tipping off at the end of this week. Tonight, Scott High School taking on Mason County and Harrison County facing Montgomery Co.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlights from these games in the video! Other scores from around the state below.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Semifinal
Region 2
Madisonville-North Hopkins 66, Hopkinsville 65
Region 6
Bullitt East 62, Lou. DeSales 58
Lou. Western 43, Lou. Fern Creek 42
Region 11
Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 55
Madison Central 67, Franklin Co. 51
Region 16
Ashland Blazer 76, West Carter 69, OT
Rowan Co. 54, Boyd Co. 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
Region 3
Meade Co. 52, McLean Co. 39
Owensboro Catholic 59, Grayson Co. 19
Region 4
Barren Co. 58, Russellville 49
Bowling Green 47, Russell Co. 35
Franklin-Simpson 43, Glasgow 41
Greenwood 59, Metcalfe Co. 58
Region 5
Bethlehem 63, Elizabethtown 41
Green Co. 48, Taylor Co. 43
Region 8
Anderson Co. 76, Trimble Co. 27
Walton-Verona 48, Oldham County 31
Region 9
Dixie Heights 64, Cooper 55
Highlands 59, Cov. Holy Cross 43
Notre Dame 61, Ludlow 16
Ryle 64, Newport Central Catholic 48
Region 10
Montgomery Co. 51, Harrison Co. 46, OT
Scott 55, Mason Co. 49
Region 13
Bell Co. 58, Clay Co. 26
South Laurel 51, Knox Central 32
Region 14
Owsley Co. 51, Leslie Co. 44
Region 15
Johnson Central 50, Shelby Valley 39
Lawrence Co. 82, Pike Co. Central 67
Regional Semifinal
Region 1
Marshall Co. 51, Graves Co. 29
McCracken County 64, Calloway Co. 54
Region 12
Mercer Co. 57, Wayne Co. 49