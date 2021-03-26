Storms return this weekend, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few isolated showers/storms will be possible during the day in southern Kentucky. We have a low risk for severe weather, but can rule out an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm, especially with storms that form along the cold front. The better chance for severe weather will be for south-central Kentucky and farther west. Main threats would be damaging winds, an isolated tornado, and localized flooding. Storms overnight are expected to bring heavy rain. Areas could pick up an inch to two, higher amounts were storms are more persistent.
TONIGHT- Clear, patchy fog, lows in the 40s.
SATURDAY – A few storms during the day, picking up overnight, high near 70.
