Neighbors evacuated as experts perform controlled explosions at suspects home in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ) – On Friday, Police spent the day searching the home of the Versailles resident who brought weapons into UK hospital on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, after 44 year old Bryan Caroll was arrested outside the hospital, officers found two handguns in his waistband.

Inside his car, two long guns, a large amount of ammunition and a “Suspicious looking item made of paper and tape” that they say looked like a bomb were also discovered.

This led police to believe that his neighbors could be in danger.

People living near him on Aberdeen road in Versailles were evacuated from their homes Friday.

Those people have been kept out all day as experts do controlled explosions at Carroll’s home.

His neighbor, Jared Maylan says the idea that an explosive could’ve gone off hits a little too close to home for him.

“We ride our bikes on the bike path right in front of his house almost on a daily basis. It’s really concerning how safe we are in society”

Caroll is facing several state and federal charges, including one related to having a weapon of mass destruction, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and resisting arrest to name a few.

While he’s in custody, neighbors say their peaceful little street now chaotic, making them want to sleep with one eye open.

“I think right now we are all processing the shock that’s occurred,” says Mayan.