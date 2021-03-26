UPDATE: Versailles neighbors shaken by explosives, arrest in UK incident

UPDATE POSTED 7 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

VERSAILLES, KY. (WTVQ) – With the street where Carroll lives shut down and nearby residents evacuated for safety because of the potential of explosives, residents said the controlled explosions made it all a little too close to home.

“We ride our bikes on the bike path right in front of his house almost on a daily basis. It’s really concerning how safe we are in society,” said neighbor Jared Maylan.

Carroll is facing several state and federal charges, including one related to having a weapon of mass destruction, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and resisting arrest to name a few.

While he’s in custody, neighbors say their peaceful little street is now chaotic, making them want to sleep with one eye open.

“I think right now we are all processing the shock that’s occurred,” says Mayan.

UPDATE POSTED 11 A.M. MARCH 26, 2021

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Federal weapons experts along with Woodford, County, Versailles, and state officers continue to block a stretch of Aberdeen in front of Bryan Carroll’s home at 218 Aberdeen Road in Versailles.

Agents started searching the home Thursday after explosives were found in his car outside the UK Hospital emergency room. Friday morning, agents after periodically been detonating explosives at his residence.

UPDATE POSTED 8 A.M. MARCH 26, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Versailles man charged with a variety of weapons and

explosives offenses following an incident Thursday morning at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center was with his father at the time, according to arrest records (Carroll, Bryan T – Citation (1)).

UK Police had been alerted that Bryan Carroll (carroll federal affidavit) was a convicted felon, was dangerous and was wanted on new charges when they went to the hospital looking for him just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

They were waiting outside the emergency room when Carroll exited. Other officers had monitored Carroll inside the hospital, where he visited his mother and alerted the three UK officers who were waiting outside.

When Carroll was confronted by the three officers, he tried to run around and get in his car, where his father was sitting, according to arrest affidavits. Two officers were able to “grab ahold of him” and “assisted him to the ground.” He continued to “struggle” before officers were able to get him handcuffed, Officer J. Harder wrote in the affidavit.

The officers found two handguns in his waistband and inside the car, found two long guns and a “large amount of ammunition” in the rear seat. They also saw a “suspicious looking item made of paper and tape which resembled an improvised explosive device.”

The officers stopped their search and called in Lexington Police and Fire teams, which began the four-hour shutdown of the nearby areas. Eventually the search found three other handguns and four explosive devices.

The weapons in his wasitband were a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard, .380ACP pistol, and a Kahr Model PM9, 9mm pistol, according to an arrest affidavits signed by ATF agent Christopher Knotts charged Carroll with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Carroll previously was convicted of Complicity to Trafficking in Controlled Substances, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, and was issued a 30-month month prison sentence in Woodford County Circuit Court Case #12-CR-00074. Additionally, he was convicted of Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence (Minor Injury) in Woodford County District Court Case #09-M-

00120, and Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence (Minor Injury) in Woodford County Court Case 14-CR-00060.

His bond is set at $150,000, according to Fayette County Detention Center records. No appearance date or bond has been set in the federal weapons charge, according to federal court records.

UPDATE POSTED 7 P.M. MARCH 25, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The charges lodged Thursday against 44-year-old Bryan Thomas Carroll following the incident at the UK Chandler Hospital may say something about why local, state and federal law enforcement and firefighters took the case so seriously.

Carroll is charged with 10 counts related to weapons or explosives, including five counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, four counts of use of weapons of mass destruction, apparently for the explosives found in his car, and one count of carrying weapons on school property.

He also is charged with resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police have not said what kinds of handguns were seized or the nature of the explosives but when alerting UK and Lexington authorities about Carroll being on his way to the hospital, Versailles Police warned he could be “armed and dangerous.”

UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. MARCH 25, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A suspicious incident at about 11 a.m. Thursday prompted a broad shutdown around the UK Chandler Hospital Emergency Room, brought in dozens of local, state and federal law enforcement and firefighters and landed a Versailles man in jail.

An incident outside University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital’s Emergency Department prompted UK Police, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Lexington Police and the Lexington Fire Department to investigate.

University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe said earlier in the day Versailles Police contacted UK police about a man thought to be armed and dangerous visiting a family member in Chandler Hospital. Patients being brought to UK were diverted to the nearby VA facility or to Baptist Healthcare Lexington or CHI Saint Joseph.

After using video security on campus to determine the man was on site, UK Police arrested him without incident as he was leaving the hospital. The suspect, Bryan Carroll, 44, of Versailles, was taken into custody where it was determined that he was in possession of firearms, body armor and what police believe were two explosive devices.

According to his LinkedIn account, Carroll owns BTC Drystone in Woodford County and has for more than 16 years, doing everything from building or repairing stone fences to making custom stone mailboxes, counters and other products.

He also has a history of domestic violence-related offenses dating back to at least 2009 in Versailles. According to the domestic violence registry, he was arrested three times in 2009 — April 30, Aug. 17 and Sept. 13 — on fourth-degree domestic assault charges.

He was arrested on March 13, 2014 on charges of kidnapping, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and fourth-degree assault and then on July 27, 2015 for criminal mischief, threats and fourth-degree assault.

According to Fayette County Detention Center records, he was arrested in Fayette County almost 21 years ago on March 28, 2000 on unspecified charges.

UK Police at that time called in its partner federal law enforcement agencies.

As a safety precaution, the Emergency Department lobby area of the hospital was secured; Nicholasville Road/South Limestone outside the hospital was closed to traffic; UK issued a UK Alert to the campus community urging them to avoid the area; and law enforcement officials searched the area and Carroll’s vehicle where they found the explosive devices.

Monroe said Carroll is expected to face multiple state and federal charges. Investigations by multiple law enforcement agencies are ongoing.

No injuries occurred in the incident and Monroe said at no time was anyone in danger.

As for more than three hours of patient diversions, Baptist and CHI Saint Joseph said they weren’t overloaded.

Ruth Ann Childers, a spokesperson for Baptist, said the city’s hospitals practice for such scenarios.

Mary Branham, communications director for CHI Saint Joseph, agreed it wasn’t an issue.

“I checked with our ER director. We did not a big surge of patients that created an overload in the ER, though we were pretty busy today,” Branham said.

A witness told WTVQ ABC 36 News the man “seemed like a normal guy” and because he was wearing what appeared to be a security guard’s shirt, the witness wasn’t alarmed about the bullet-proof vest he was wearing because the witness thought he might have come from work.

According to the witness, the Versailles police followed him there to arrest him for having multiple arrest warrants.

Witnesses expressed some concern because Carroll’s car in which agents found explosives was parked near the emergency room entrance door so if explosives had gone off, people could have been injured.

“Many, many people might have been hurt,” one witness told ABC 36 News.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11:55 A.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 25, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The FBI and ATF were called-in after a suspicious package or device was reported outside the emergency room at UK Chandler Hospital late Thursday morning.

According to a source inside UK Hospital ER, as a precaution, the main lobby of the ER was evacuated. All ambulance services were told not to take any patients to UK ER, which is the only Level 1 trauma center in central and eastern Kentucky.

The area was blocked off to traffic. Nicholasville Road/South Limestone was closed to traffic both northbound and southbound between Cooper/Waller Drive and Virginia Avenue/Huguelet Drive in the vicinity of UK Hospital.

UK HealthCare employees arriving for afternoon shifts were asked to avoid Nicholasville Road. They were told to use Alumni Drive from Tates Creek Road and park in the Orange Lot at Kroger Field even if they did not have a permit for that lot. They were told to use the shuttle.

The Lexington Fire Department was also called to the scene along with University of Kentucky Police.

Officers in bomb suits were seen leaving the buildingand a disposal robot was on the scene, according to the Kentucky Kernel student newspaper.

UK sent out an alert late Thursday morning telling people to avoid the area. People in other areas of campus were told they could “resume all other activities.”

The school says the coronavirus vaccination clinic at Kroger Field was not impacted and operations continued as scheduled, but there could be traffic delays in the area.

