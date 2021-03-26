Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVW) – On Friday, Kentucky football Recruiting Coordinator Vince Marrow and Head Coach Mark Stoops continued their strangle hold on recruiting in the state of Kentucky. Four-star athlete and Corbin running back/wide receiver Treyveon Longmire committed to Kentucky.

In ten games last season, Longmire rushed for 60 yards, but he did his most damage at receiver. He had 21 catches for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Longmire rushed for 507 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also had 11 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown. According to 247 Sports, Longmire is the #3 overall recruit in the state of Kentucky for the class of 2022.

Photo Courtesy: The Times Tribune