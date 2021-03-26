Baptist Corbin has annual ‘Tree of Life’ event to remember those lost

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin volunteers held their Tree of Life Dedication ceremony virtually this year instead of surrounded by family members, volunteers and staff.

The volunteers had purchased the bronze Memory Tree displayed in the hospital lobby years ago to honor and celebrate the lives of those who had passed away.

Over the years, many names have been added to this tree.

This year volunteers, employees, physicians and board members of Baptist Health Corbin who had passed away in 2020 were honored with a leaf placed on the tree.

President Anthony Powers stated, “I would like to thank the Volunteers who host The Tree of Life Ceremony event each year. The nearest thing to immortality that any of us can hope to achieve is to stay alive in the memory of those who knew and loved us. This ceremony gives us the chance to reflect on those we have lost over the year and remember the joy of knowing them, even if that time wasn’t nearly long enough.”

To honor someone, even if they are not a part of the hospital, stop by the Volunteer office and request a leaf be added to the “Tree of Life”.