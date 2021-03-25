Morehead regents freeze room rates for coming school year

In other business during Friday’s meetings, the MSU Audit Committee approved the minimum scope of the annual audit to end June 30, 2021, to be conducted by Dean Dorton Allen Ford PLLC. Additionally, board members accepted the 2019-20 NCAA Agreed Upon Procedures Report and WMKY-FM audit.

The full Board of Regents later approved the Audit Committee’s recommendations, accepted the quarterly financial report, and ratified the amended operating budget.

The regents also approved the 2022-28 six-year operating plan.

Additionally, they approved tenure and tenure with promotion, sabbatical leaves, faculty and staff compensation plans, and 2021-22 housing rates.

MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan provided an update on education-related legislative action and the current fiscal year’s finances.

For more information, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/bor.