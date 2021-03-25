Man known for fleeing police finally caught after another chase: Sheriff

Aware of the warrants, Martin stopped thecar on West College Avenue at Apex Physical Therapy but as the deputy walked toward the car, Goodwin took off on Washington Street and a chase was under way, the sheriff described.

The sheriff said Deputy Hunter Martin spotted Goodwin, who was wanted on recently returned indictments as well as previous chase cases, driving a dark blue Ford Mustang on North Main Street in Stanton with a woman in the car.

According to Powell County Sheriff Danny Rogers, Dustin Goodwin was booked into the Powell County Detention Center at about 7 p.m. Tuesday on charges ranging from speeding and fleeing to wanton endangerment and kidnapping.

other counties during several chases in the last two years finally is arrested, but it took another chase, this one covering 11 miles.

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old man who has eluded officers in Powell and

This pursuit would continue onto Railroad Street at speeds topping 80 and continued onto Highway 15 toward Clay City with Goodwin passing cars toward oncoming traffic.

The chase continued several miles on Hardwicks Creek Rd before turning onto Daniels Branch, a dead end road, the sheriff said.

At one point, Goodwin abruptly hit his brakes causing Deputy Martin to rear end the Mustang. Goodwin eventually drove through the back yard of a residence on Daniels Branch where he spun out of control, causing damage to a Clay City patrol vehicle and Martin’s vehicle

With assistance from Officer Jake Rogers and Sgt. Ian Morton, officers were able to barricade Goodwin where the pursuit would end safely with nobody hurt.

Goodwin is charged with: