Lexington parks offer week of ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Looking for spring break entertainment in Lexington?

Join the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works and the Division of Parks and Recreation for Spring Break Family Camp, a week of virtual and self-guided fun! Spring Break Family Camp runs from March 27 through April 4, 2021.

During the week, learn how to geocache (and collect some treasures along the way), run or walk the Reforest 5K at Hisle Farm Park, and explore Raven Run, McConnell Springs or a neighborhood with a Hike Guide–and more!

The “camp” also includes rainy day activities that kids and families can do at home, such as making bird feeders or participating in a virtual tour of the Lexington Recycle Center.

Activities are free (with the exception of the Reforest 5K) and appropriate for all ages.

Take part in at least four of the activities and fill out a Spring Break passport to win a prize (prizes limited to Fayette County residents).

“This is a wonderful way to get the whole family outside to celebrate spring and learn about Lexington’s local environment,” says Jennifer Hubbard-Sánchez, superintendent of Lexington’s natural areas. “We look forward to seeing you here at Raven Run, McConnell Springs or Hisle Farm Park.”

Find a full schedule of events at LexingtonKY.gov/SpringBreak. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at LiveGreenLexington.