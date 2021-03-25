UPDATE: Missing Laurel County woman found safe

UPDATE 9:15 A.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 25, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Olivia Thomas has been found safe.

- Advertisement -

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old woman is missing in Laurel County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Olivia P. Thomas was last seen March 16, 2021 on Payne Trail about two miles east of London.

Deputy Greg Poynter is handling the case.

Anyone with information should call 606864-6600 or 606-878-7000.