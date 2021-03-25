Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner fired

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner was fired this week following alleged harassment and bullying of employees, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
LaShana Harris had been on investigative leave since last December after complaints of harassment were submitted by several of her employees, according to the report.
The report says Harris continued to engage in bullying, intimidating and inappropriate behavior “even after meeting with management.”
The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary and deputy secretary met with Harris three times about her conduct, but Harris “blatantly refused” to follow orders after the meetings, according to the report.
Harris can appeal her dismissal to the state Personnel Board within 30-days after she leaves, according to the report.
She was appointed to the $115,000 a year position by Governor Andy Beshear in December 2019.
Harris is a Danville native and graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law.
She was the first Black woman in state history to head up the department.
