FBI, ATF respond to incident outside UK Hospital ER

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The FBI and ATF were called-in after a suspicious package or device was reported outside the emergency room at UK Chandler Hospital late Thursday morning.

According to a source inside UK Hospital ER, as a precaution, the main lobby of the ER was evacuated. All ambulance services were told not to take any patients to UK ER, which is the only Level 1 trauma center in central and eastern Kentucky.

The area was blocked off to traffic. Nicholasville Road/South Limestone was closed to traffic both northbound and southbound between Cooper/Waller Drive and Virginia Avenue/Huguelet Drive in the vicinity of UK Hospital.

UK HealthCare employees arriving for afternoon shifts were asked to avoid Nicholasville Road. They were told to use Alumni Drive from Tates Creek Road and park in the Orange Lot at Kroger Field even if they did not have a permit for that lot. They were told to use the shuttle.

The Lexington Fire Department was also called to the scene along with University of Kentucky Police.

Officers in bomb suits were seen leaving the buildingand a disposal robot was on the scene, according to the Kentucky Kernel student newspaper.

UK sent out an alert late Thursday morning telling people to avoid the area. People in other areas of campus were told they could “resume all other activities.”

The school says the coronavirus vaccination clinic at Kroger Field was not impacted and operations continued as scheduled, but there could be traffic delays in the area.

