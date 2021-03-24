University of Cumberlands plans for in person classes by fall 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a year marked by challenges and change, University of the Cumberlands intends to return to an entirely in-person campus experience for the 2021 fall semester.

In announcing the decision, President Larry Cockrum praised the university’s students and employees for their resilience and persistence in the face of adversity.

“The last twelve months have been challenging, even overwhelming at times,” said Cockrum. “In the face of uncertainty, our students, faculty, and staff showed tremendous resilience by continually adapting to the many trials brought about by COVID-19.

While this pandemic is not over, I am optimistic that the increasing availability of vaccines and decreasing case numbers will enable us to return to a more typical campus experience this fall.”

Under the plan, traditional undergraduate classes will begin on August 23 and meet in-person, with courses offered in both 8-week and 16-week formats.

Campus operations will return to “normal” as much as possible based on federal, state, and local health guidance. Additional information regarding the university’s plans for fall will be released this summer.