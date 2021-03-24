Tuesday night Region Tournament action: 3-23-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The 11th Region is one of the toughest regions in Kentucky for boys basketball. It boast multiple top-10 teams as well as Dunbar who has been on the fringe of the top 10 all season. they knocked off #3 Lexington Catholic to win the 43rd District Tournament.
The 10th Region is no slouch either. George Rogers Clark looking to win that tournament for another year.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlight from these games and more.
