Powerful Cold Front Sparks Strong to Severe Storms on Thursday

Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms on Thursday. Some storms could produce wild wind, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes. We are expecting the strongest storms from Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Keep safe! – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT- Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy as lows cool to the lower 50s.
THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy, with strong to severe storms, as highs warm to the 70s.
