Police chief, others volunteer for ‘March for Meals’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Franklin Police Chief Chuck Adams and others volunteeredtoday for the 19th annual March for Meals at the Capital City Activity Center/Frankfort Senior Center.

The program serves meals to senior adults.

Anyone who knows a senior who needs food assistance should call or have them call 502-223-5794.

The month of March mobilizes hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs across the country to reach out to their communities and build the support that will enable them to serve America’s seniors all year long.

The 19th annual March for Meals celebration gives the businesses, organizations, governments and volunteers who contribute so generously in their communities an opportunity to support homebound seniors in a variety of ways to make America stronger and healthier.