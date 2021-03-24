Mother Goose Inn suffers goose head collapse

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Southeastern Kentucky landmark and tourist attraction has suffered an add calamity.

And it’s ironic that it has happened as the landmark — the Mother Goose Inn in Hazard — is getting ready for Easter.

The business’ signature goose head collapsed at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Just the day before, the Inn, which has been home to first dates, weddings and thousands of family memories spanning generations, was promoting being ready to open for Easter.

No word yet and what might have caused the collapse. But social media filled with posts of sorry and promises to try to help rebuild.