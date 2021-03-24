Lexington man arrested twice in one day, accused of selling marijuana

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Samir Isakagic had a bad day Tuesday, twice. The 24-year old was arrested two times in less than 24-hours, both times accused of trafficking marijuana, according to arrest citations and jail records.
His first arrest came at a home on Accord Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. According to his arrest citation, Lexington Police were about to execute a search warrant at the home when Isakagic was seen leaving. According to the records, investigators say they found 40 pounds of marijuana and a gun.
Police wrote in the report that Isakagic “knowingly and intentionally worked to aid and assist another individual in trafficking narcotics.”
Isakagic got out of jail on a partial bond just before 5:00 p.m., according to court records. Four and a half hours later, he was arrested again after being pulled over by police in the area of Trent Boulevard and Man O’ War Boulevard around 9:30 p.m., according to the arrest citation. The document says Isakagic was pulled over for an improper signal and having excessive tint on the car windows. After a drug dog indicated there were drugs in the car, a search of the vehicle turned up a pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest citation.
Isakagic was arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.
He is due in court April 9 on his first round of charges, according to court records.
