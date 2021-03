LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old woman is missing in Laurel County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Olivia P. Thomas was last seen March 16, 2021 on Payne Trail about two miles east of London.

Deputy Greg Poynter is handling the case.

Anyone with information should call 606864-6600 or 606-878-7000.